The Miami Heat (7-4) are 3.5-point favorites as they try to continue a six-game win streak when they host the Brooklyn Nets (6-5) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Kaseya Center. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET on NBA TV, BSSUN, and YES. The matchup's over/under is 218.5.

Heat vs. Nets Odds & Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida TV: NBA TV, BSSUN, and YES

Favorite Spread Over/Under Heat -3.5 218.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Heat Betting Records & Stats

In five of 11 games this season, Miami and its opponents have gone over 218.5 points.

The average total in Miami's outings this year is 219.5, one more point than this game's over/under.

The Heat's ATS record is 4-7-0 this season.

Miami has won six of the seven games it has played as the favorite this season.

Miami has a record of 3-1 when it's favored by -155 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for the Heat.

Heat vs Nets Additional Info

Heat vs. Nets Over/Under Stats

Games Over 218.5 % of Games Over 218.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Heat 5 45.5% 109.6 223.8 109.8 222.3 221 Nets 7 63.6% 114.2 223.8 112.5 222.3 226.7

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

At home, Miami sports a worse record against the spread (0-4-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (4-3-0).

The Heat put up just 2.9 fewer points per game (109.6) than the Nets allow (112.5).

Miami is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall when scoring more than 112.5 points.

Heat vs. Nets Betting Splits

Heat and Nets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Heat 4-7 0-4 4-7 Nets 9-2 5-2 6-5

Heat vs. Nets Point Insights

Heat Nets 109.6 Points Scored (PG) 114.2 25 NBA Rank (PPG) 11 2-2 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 5-1 3-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 2-4 109.8 Points Allowed (PG) 112.5 8 NBA Rank (PAPG) 15 3-6 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 5-0 7-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 5-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.