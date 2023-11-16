Tyler Herro Injury Status - Heat vs. Nets Injury Report November 16
The Miami Heat (7-4) have two players on the injury report, including Tyler Herro, in their matchup against the Brooklyn Nets (6-5) at Kaseya Center on Thursday, November 16 at 7:30 PM ET.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
The Heat are coming off of a 111-105 victory over the Hornets in their last outing on Tuesday. In the Heat's win, Jimmy Butler led the way with a team-high 32 points (adding four rebounds and five assists).
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Miami Heat Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Caleb Martin
|SF
|Out
|Knee
|2
|3
|1
|Tyler Herro
|SG
|Out
|Ankle
|22
|4.3
|4.3
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today
Nets Injuries: Cameron Thomas: Out (Ankle), Ben Simmons: Out (Hip)
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Heat vs. Nets Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida
- TV: NBA TV, BSSUN, and YES
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.