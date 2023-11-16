The Miami Heat (7-4) will try to continue a six-game win streak when they host the Brooklyn Nets (6-5) on November 16, 2023 at Kaseya Center.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Heat and Nets.

Heat vs. Nets Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

TV: NBA TV

Heat vs Nets Additional Info

Heat Stats Insights

The Heat make 45.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.8 percentage points higher than the Nets have allowed to their opponents (45.1%).

In games Miami shoots higher than 45.1% from the field, it is 5-1 overall.

The Heat are the 21st best rebounding team in the league, the Nets rank second.

The 109.6 points per game the Heat put up are only 2.9 fewer points than the Nets give up (112.5).

Miami is 3-1 when scoring more than 112.5 points.

Heat Home & Away Comparison

At home, the Heat are scoring 0.6 fewer points per game (109.3) than they are in road games (109.9).

Defensively Miami has been better in home games this year, giving up 108 points per game, compared to 110.9 when playing on the road.

In home games, the Heat are draining 0.5 fewer threes per game (11.5) than on the road (12). However, they sport a better three-point percentage at home (37.1%) compared to on the road (36.1%).

Heat Injuries