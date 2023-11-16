High school basketball action in Hillsborough County, Florida is on the schedule today, and information on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Hillsborough County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Jesuit High School at St. Petersburg High School

Game Time: 5:00 AM ET on November 16

5:00 AM ET on November 16 Location: St. Petersburg, FL

St. Petersburg, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Plant High School at Durant High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 16

6:00 PM ET on November 16 Location: Plant City, FL

Plant City, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

King High School at Clearwater High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 16

6:30 PM ET on November 16 Location: Clearwater, FL

Clearwater, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Kathleen High School at Plant City HS

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 16

7:30 PM ET on November 16 Location: Plant City, FL

Plant City, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Middleton High School at Zephyrhills High School