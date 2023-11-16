Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Holmes County Today - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 5:43 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wanting to catch today's high school basketball games in Holmes County, Florida? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Holmes County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bethlehem High School at Graceville High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Graceville, FL
- Conference: 1A - District 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Vernon High School at Ponce de Leon HS
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Ponce de Leon, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
