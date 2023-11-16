Wanting to catch today's high school basketball games in Holmes County, Florida? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, read on.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Holmes County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Bethlehem High School at Graceville High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on November 16

4:00 PM CT on November 16 Location: Graceville, FL

Graceville, FL Conference: 1A - District 2

1A - District 2 How to Stream: Watch Here

Vernon High School at Ponce de Leon HS