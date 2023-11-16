The Miami Heat, Jimmy Butler included, take the court versus the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET.

In a 111-105 win over the Hornets (his last game) Butler put up 32 points, five assists and two steals.

In this piece we'll dive into Butler's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Jimmy Butler Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Points Prop: Over 23.5 (-111)

Over 23.5 (-111) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (-135)

Over 5.5 (-135) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (+106)

Over 5.5 (+106) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+176)

Nets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Nets were eighth in the league last year, allowing 112.5 points per game.

On the glass, the Nets conceded 45.1 rebounds per game last year, 27th in the NBA in that category.

The Nets conceded 23.4 assists per contest last year (third in the NBA).

The Nets were the seventh-ranked squad in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, giving up 11.8 makes per game.

Jimmy Butler vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/1/2023 34 20 7 3 0 0 1

