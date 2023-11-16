The Florida Panthers' upcoming contest versus the Los Angeles Kings is set for Thursday at 10:30 PM ET. Will Kevin Stenlund score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Kevin Stenlund score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Stenlund stats and insights

In four of 15 games this season, Stenlund has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not played against the Kings yet this season.

Stenlund has no points on the power play.

He has a 25.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.

Kings defensive stats

The Kings have conceded 40 goals in total (2.9 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Kings have one shutout, and they average 17.2 hits and 12.4 blocked shots per game.

Stenlund recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/14/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 10:16 Away W 5-3 11/12/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 11:48 Home W 4-3 11/10/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 16:59 Home W 5-2 11/8/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 15:29 Away W 4-3 OT 11/6/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 13:26 Home W 5-4 OT 11/4/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 15:32 Away L 5-2 11/2/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 13:41 Away W 2-0 10/30/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 14:10 Away L 3-2 OT 10/28/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 7:14 Home W 3-2 10/24/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 15:10 Home W 3-1

Panthers vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW

ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

