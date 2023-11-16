Will Kevin Stenlund Score a Goal Against the Kings on November 16?
The Florida Panthers' upcoming contest versus the Los Angeles Kings is set for Thursday at 10:30 PM ET. Will Kevin Stenlund score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Kevin Stenlund score a goal against the Kings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Stenlund stats and insights
- In four of 15 games this season, Stenlund has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Kings yet this season.
- Stenlund has no points on the power play.
- He has a 25.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.
Kings defensive stats
- The Kings have conceded 40 goals in total (2.9 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Kings have one shutout, and they average 17.2 hits and 12.4 blocked shots per game.
Stenlund recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/14/2023
|Sharks
|1
|1
|0
|10:16
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|11:48
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/10/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|1
|0
|16:59
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/8/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|15:29
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/6/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|13:26
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|11/4/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|15:32
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/2/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|13:41
|Away
|W 2-0
|10/30/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|14:10
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|10/28/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|7:14
|Home
|W 3-2
|10/24/2023
|Sharks
|1
|1
|0
|15:10
|Home
|W 3-1
Panthers vs. Kings game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
