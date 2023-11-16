The Los Angeles Kings (8-3-3) host the Florida Panthers (10-4-1), who have won five in a row, on Thursday, November 16 at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW.

Over the last 10 games, the Panthers are 8-1-1 while putting up 35 total goals (seven power-play goals on 27 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 25.9%). They have given up 25 goals.

Prepare for this matchup by checking out our pick for who will win the game in Thursday's hockey action.

Panthers vs. Kings Predictions for Thursday

Our computer projection model for this game predicts a final score of Kings 4, Panthers 2.

Moneyline Pick: Kings (-135)

Kings (-135) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Kings (-1.5)

Panthers vs Kings Additional Info

Panthers Splits and Trends

The Panthers (10-4-1 overall) have posted a record of 2-1-3 in games that have gone to OT this season.

Florida has earned 11 points (5-0-1) in its six games decided by one goal.

Florida has three points (1-1-1) when scoring two goals this season.

The Panthers have scored more than two goals 11 times, earning 18 points from those matchups (9-2-0).

This season, Florida has recorded a lone power-play goal in five games has a record of 3-2-0 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Florida is 7-3-1 (15 points).

The Panthers have been outshot by opponents in four games, going 3-1-0 to record six points.

Team Stats Comparison

Kings Rank Kings AVG Panthers AVG Panthers Rank 2nd 4 Goals Scored 3.27 17th 9th 2.86 Goals Allowed 2.87 10th 6th 33.2 Shots 34.1 3rd 4th 27.5 Shots Allowed 27.4 2nd 20th 18.64% Power Play % 19.15% 19th 5th 87.23% Penalty Kill % 75.51% 22nd

Panthers vs. Kings Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW

Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

