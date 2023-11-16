Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lee County Today - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Lee County, Florida, then there is some important info for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Lee County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Fort Myers High School at Immokalee High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 16
- Location: Immokalee, FL
- Conference: 6A - District 12
- How to Stream: Watch Here
