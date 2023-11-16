Matthew Tkachuk will be among those in action Thursday when his Florida Panthers meet the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena. Looking to bet on Tkachuk's props versus the Kings? Scroll down for stats and information.

Matthew Tkachuk vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -200)

0.5 points (Over odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Tkachuk Season Stats Insights

Tkachuk has averaged 19:22 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of 0).

In three of 15 games this year, Tkachuk has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Tkachuk has a point in 11 games this year (out of 15), including multiple points six times.

Tkachuk has an assist in nine of 15 games played this season, including multiple assists five times.

Tkachuk has an implied probability of 66.7% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Tkachuk has an implied probability of 48.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Tkachuk Stats vs. the Kings

The Kings have given up 40 goals in total (2.9 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +16.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 15 Games 2 17 Points 3 3 Goals 0 14 Assists 3

