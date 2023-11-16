Should you wager on Nick Cousins to find the back of the net when the Florida Panthers and the Los Angeles Kings face off on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Nick Cousins score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +480 (Bet $10 to win $48.00 if he scores a goal)

Cousins stats and insights

  • In two of 15 games this season, Cousins has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • He has not played against the Kings yet this season.
  • Cousins has zero points on the power play.
  • He has a 7.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.7 shots per game.

Kings defensive stats

  • On defense, the Kings are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 40 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks ninth.
  • So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.2 hits and 12.4 blocked shots per game.

Cousins recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/14/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 13:26 Away W 5-3
11/12/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 12:59 Home W 4-3
11/10/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 13:36 Home W 5-2
11/8/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 14:41 Away W 4-3 OT
11/6/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 12:50 Home W 5-4 OT
11/4/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 13:46 Away L 5-2
11/2/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 11:51 Away W 2-0
10/30/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 13:00 Away L 3-2 OT
10/28/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 15:19 Home W 3-2
10/24/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 14:35 Home W 3-1

Panthers vs. Kings game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

