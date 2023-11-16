Will Niko Mikkola Score a Goal Against the Kings on November 16?
For those wanting to bet on the upcoming game between the Florida Panthers and the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, is Niko Mikkola a player who is likely find the back of the net? We break it all down in the piece below.
Will Niko Mikkola score a goal against the Kings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)
Mikkola stats and insights
- Mikkola has scored in one of 15 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has not faced the Kings yet this season.
- Mikkola has no points on the power play.
- Mikkola averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 4.3%.
Kings defensive stats
- On defense, the Kings are one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 40 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks ninth.
- So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.2 hits and 12.4 blocked shots per game.
Mikkola recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/14/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|24:36
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|22:37
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/10/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|22:45
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/8/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|21:53
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/6/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|20:52
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|11/4/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|19:09
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/2/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|17:30
|Away
|W 2-0
|10/30/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|19:37
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|10/28/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|22:13
|Home
|W 3-2
|10/24/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|20:26
|Home
|W 3-1
Panthers vs. Kings game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
