The Presbyterian Blue Hose (3-0) will attempt to build on a three-game winning stretch when visiting the North Florida Ospreys (2-1) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at UNF Arena. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

North Florida vs. Presbyterian Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
Where: UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida

TV: ESPN+

North Florida Stats Insights

The Ospreys shot 45.5% from the field last season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 46.6% the Blue Hose allowed to opponents.

North Florida had a 9-3 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 46.6% from the field.

The Blue Hose ranked 278th in rebounding in college basketball, the Ospreys finished 241st.

Last year, the Ospreys put up 6.7 more points per game (76.2) than the Blue Hose allowed (69.5).

When North Florida totaled more than 69.5 points last season, it went 13-6.

North Florida Home & Away Comparison

North Florida scored 82.3 points per game in home games last year, compared to 71.7 points per game away from home, a difference of 10.6 points per contest.

When playing at home, the Ospreys surrendered 14.7 fewer points per game (69.3) than in road games (84.0).

In terms of three-point shooting, North Florida performed better at home last year, draining 11.6 three-pointers per game with a 41.0% three-point percentage, compared to 9.3 threes per game and a 32.7% three-point percentage away from home.

North Florida Upcoming Schedule