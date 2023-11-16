How to Watch North Florida vs. Presbyterian on TV or Live Stream - November 16
The Presbyterian Blue Hose (3-0) will attempt to build on a three-game winning stretch when visiting the North Florida Ospreys (2-1) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at UNF Arena. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
North Florida vs. Presbyterian Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
North Florida Stats Insights
- The Ospreys shot 45.5% from the field last season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 46.6% the Blue Hose allowed to opponents.
- North Florida had a 9-3 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 46.6% from the field.
- The Blue Hose ranked 278th in rebounding in college basketball, the Ospreys finished 241st.
- Last year, the Ospreys put up 6.7 more points per game (76.2) than the Blue Hose allowed (69.5).
- When North Florida totaled more than 69.5 points last season, it went 13-6.
North Florida Home & Away Comparison
- North Florida scored 82.3 points per game in home games last year, compared to 71.7 points per game away from home, a difference of 10.6 points per contest.
- When playing at home, the Ospreys surrendered 14.7 fewer points per game (69.3) than in road games (84.0).
- In terms of three-point shooting, North Florida performed better at home last year, draining 11.6 three-pointers per game with a 41.0% three-point percentage, compared to 9.3 threes per game and a 32.7% three-point percentage away from home.
North Florida Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Coastal Georgia
|W 92-55
|UNF Arena
|11/9/2023
|@ Charleston Southern
|W 81-70
|The Buc Dome
|11/13/2023
|@ South Carolina State
|L 87-77
|Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center
|11/16/2023
|Presbyterian
|-
|UNF Arena
|11/17/2023
|Northwestern State
|-
|UNF Arena
|11/18/2023
|Maine
|-
|UNF Arena
