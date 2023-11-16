The North Florida Ospreys (2-1) host the Presbyterian Blue Hose (3-0) at UNF Arena on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the matchup.

North Florida vs. Presbyterian Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023

7:00 PM ET

Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville, Florida Venue: UNF Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

North Florida Betting Records & Stats

North Florida covered 14 times in 27 chances against the spread last season.

Presbyterian (12-17-0 ATS) covered the spread 51.9% of the time, 10.5% less often than North Florida (14-13-0) last season.

North Florida vs. Presbyterian Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total North Florida 76.2 139.4 77.6 147.1 147.8 Presbyterian 63.2 139.4 69.5 147.1 132.1

Additional North Florida Insights & Trends

Last year, the 76.2 points per game the Ospreys scored were 6.7 more points than the Blue Hose gave up (69.5).

North Florida went 11-5 against the spread and 13-6 overall last season when scoring more than 69.5 points.

North Florida vs. Presbyterian Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) North Florida 14-13-0 15-12-0 Presbyterian 12-17-0 13-16-0

North Florida vs. Presbyterian Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

North Florida Presbyterian 11-2 Home Record 5-9 3-14 Away Record 0-15 9-2-0 Home ATS Record 7-4-0 5-10-0 Away ATS Record 3-12-0 82.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 68.6 71.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 57.8 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-7-0 9-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-8-0

