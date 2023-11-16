On Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, the Florida Panthers match up against the Los Angeles Kings. Is Oliver Ekman-Larsson going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Oliver Ekman-Larsson score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Ekman-Larsson stats and insights

  • In four of 15 games this season, Ekman-Larsson has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has not played against the Kings yet this season.
  • Ekman-Larsson has picked up one goal and four assists on the power play.
  • Ekman-Larsson averages 1.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.8%.

Kings defensive stats

  • The Kings have given up 40 goals in total (2.9 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Kings have one shutout, and they average 17.2 hits and 12.4 blocked shots per game.

Ekman-Larsson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/14/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 23:48 Away W 5-3
11/12/2023 Blackhawks 2 1 1 20:37 Home W 4-3
11/10/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 21:10 Home W 5-2
11/8/2023 Capitals 2 1 1 23:53 Away W 4-3 OT
11/6/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 22:21 Home W 5-4 OT
11/4/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 23:56 Away L 5-2
11/2/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 26:24 Away W 2-0
10/30/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 20:22 Away L 3-2 OT
10/28/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 23:53 Home W 3-2
10/24/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 22:37 Home W 3-1

Panthers vs. Kings game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

