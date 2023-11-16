Oliver Ekman-Larsson will be on the ice when the Florida Panthers and Los Angeles Kings play on Thursday at Crypto.com Arena, beginning at 10:30 PM ET. Looking to bet on Ekman-Larsson's props versus the Kings? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Oliver Ekman-Larsson vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW

ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ekman-Larsson Season Stats Insights

Ekman-Larsson has averaged 23:32 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +1).

Ekman-Larsson has a goal in four games this season through 15 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In eight of 15 games this year, Ekman-Larsson has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

In six of 15 games this season, Ekman-Larsson has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that Ekman-Larsson goes over his points prop total is 43.5%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Ekman-Larsson going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 35.7%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Ekman-Larsson Stats vs. the Kings

On defense, the Kings have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 40 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks ninth.

The team's +16 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 15 Games 1 10 Points 0 4 Goals 0 6 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.