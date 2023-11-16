Panthers vs. Kings Injury Report Today - November 16
Currently, the Florida Panthers (10-4-1) have two players on the injury report for their matchup against the Los Angeles Kings (8-3-3) at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday, November 16 at 10:30 PM ET.
Florida Panthers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Aaron Ekblad
|D
|Out
|Shoulder
|Brandon Montour
|D
|Out
|Shoulder
Los Angeles Kings Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Viktor Arvidsson
|RW
|Out
|Lower Body
Panthers vs. Kings Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Arena: Crypto.com Arena
Panthers Season Insights
- The Panthers have 49 goals this season (3.3 per game), 15th in the NHL.
- Florida gives up 2.9 goals per game (43 total), the 10th-fewest in the NHL.
- With a goal differential of +6, they are eighth-best in the league.
Kings Season Insights
- The Kings score the second-most goals in the league (56 total, four per game).
- They have the league's fourth-best goal differential at +16.
Panthers vs. Kings Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Kings (-135)
|Panthers (+110)
|6.5
