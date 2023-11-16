Currently, the Florida Panthers (10-4-1) have two players on the injury report for their matchup against the Los Angeles Kings (8-3-3) at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday, November 16 at 10:30 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Florida Panthers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Aaron Ekblad D Out Shoulder Brandon Montour D Out Shoulder

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Los Angeles Kings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Viktor Arvidsson RW Out Lower Body

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Panthers vs. Kings Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW

ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Panthers Season Insights

The Panthers have 49 goals this season (3.3 per game), 15th in the NHL.

Florida gives up 2.9 goals per game (43 total), the 10th-fewest in the NHL.

With a goal differential of +6, they are eighth-best in the league.

Kings Season Insights

The Kings score the second-most goals in the league (56 total, four per game).

They have the league's fourth-best goal differential at +16.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Panthers vs. Kings Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Kings (-135) Panthers (+110) 6.5

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.