Having won five in a row, the Florida Panthers visit the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday, beginning at 10:30 PM ET.

Kings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Panthers vs Kings Additional Info

Panthers Stats & Trends

The Panthers have one of the top defenses in the NHL, conceding 43 total goals (2.9 per game), 10th in the league.

The Panthers have 49 goals this season (3.3 per game), 17th in the NHL.

Over the past 10 games, the Panthers have gone 8-1-1 (85.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Panthers have allowed 25 goals (2.5 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.5 goals per game (35 total) over that time.

Panthers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Sam Reinhart 15 12 11 23 7 6 44.1% Matthew Tkachuk 15 3 14 17 19 7 50% Aleksander Barkov Jr. 14 6 10 16 9 14 56.1% Evan Rodrigues 15 3 10 13 7 3 40% Carter Verhaeghe 15 7 5 12 11 10 41.7%

Kings Stats & Trends

The Kings have conceded 40 total goals (2.9 per game), the ninth-fewest in NHL action.

The Kings' 56 total goals (four per game) make them the second-best scoring team in the league.

Over the past 10 games, the Kings have secured 70.0% of the possible points with a 6-2-2 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Kings have allowed 2.6 goals per game (26 total) over those 10 outings.

They have put up 37 goals during that stretch.

Kings Key Players