The Los Angeles Kings (8-3-3) are favored when they host the Florida Panthers (10-4-1) on Thursday, November 16. The Kings are -135 on the moneyline to win over the Panthers (+110) in the contest, which begins at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Panthers vs. Kings Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW

ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Panthers vs. Kings Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Panthers vs. Kings Betting Trends

Florida has combined with its opponent to score more than 6.5 goals in nine of 15 games this season.

The Kings are 4-2 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

The Panthers have claimed an upset victory in three of the six games they have played as an underdog this season.

Los Angeles is 3-1 (victorious in 75.0% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -135 or shorter.

Florida has a record of 2-3 in games when bookmakers list the team at +110 or longer on the moneyline.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Panthers Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-2-2 4-6 5-5-0 6.3 3.70 2.60 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-2-2 3.70 2.60 8 19.0% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 8-1-1 5-5 6-4-0 6.4 3.50 2.50 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 8-1-1 3.50 2.50 7 25.9% Record as ML Favorite 4-2 Record as ML Underdog 2-0 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5 Record as ML Favorite 7-1 Record as ML Underdog 1-1 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 4

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.