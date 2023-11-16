The Los Angeles Kings' Kevin Fiala and the Florida Panthers' Matthew Tkachuk are two of the most exciting players to watch when these teams play on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, at Crypto.com Arena.

Panthers vs. Kings Game Information

Panthers Players to Watch

Sam Reinhart is a top offensive contributor for his squad with 23 points (1.5 per game), as he has totaled 12 goals and 11 assists in 15 games (playing 20:46 per game).

Tkachuk's 17 points this season, including three goals and 14 assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Florida.

This season, Aleksander Barkov Jr. has scored six goals and contributed 10 assists for Florida, giving him a point total of 16.

In the crease, Anthony Stolarz has a record of 2-1-0 in three games this season, conceding 8 goals (2.7 goals against average) with 65 saves and an .890 save percentage, 48th in the league.

Kings Players to Watch

Adrian Kempe has been a big player for Los Angeles this season, collecting 16 points in 14 games.

Fiala is another key contributor for Los Angeles, with 14 points (one per game) -- scoring two goals and adding 12 assists.

Anze Kopitar has 14 points for Los Angeles, via seven goals and seven assists.

Pheonix Copley (1-0-2) has a goals against average of 4.6 on the season. His .792% save percentage ranks 68th in the NHL.

Panthers vs. Kings Stat Comparison

Kings Rank Kings AVG Panthers AVG Panthers Rank 2nd 4 Goals Scored 3.27 17th 9th 2.86 Goals Allowed 2.87 10th 6th 33.2 Shots 34.1 3rd 4th 27.5 Shots Allowed 27.4 2nd 20th 18.64% Power Play % 19.15% 19th 5th 87.23% Penalty Kill % 75.51% 22nd

