The Los Angeles Kings (8-3-3) host the Florida Panthers (10-4-1, winners of five straight) at Crypto.com Arena. The matchup on Thursday, November 16 begins at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW.

Panthers vs. Kings Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW

ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Kings (-130) Panthers (+105) 6.5 Kings (-1.5)

Panthers Betting Insights

The Panthers have been made an underdog six times this season, and won three of those games.

Florida is 3-3 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +105 or more on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 48.8% chance of victory for the Panthers.

Florida has played nine games this season with over 6.5 goals.

Panthers vs Kings Additional Info

Panthers vs. Kings Rankings

Kings Total (Rank) Panthers Total (Rank) 56 (2nd) Goals 49 (17th) 40 (9th) Goals Allowed 43 (10th) 11 (14th) Power Play Goals 9 (22nd) 6 (4th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 12 (17th)

Panthers Advanced Stats

Over its past 10 games, Florida went 5-5-0 against the spread and 8-1-1 straight up.

Six of Florida's past 10 outings have gone over the total.

The Panthers and their opponents have combined to tally an average of 6.4 goals over their last 10 contests, 0.1 less than the 6.5 over/under for this matchup.

Over the past 10 matchups, Panthers' games have had an average of 8.9 goals, 0.8 more than their season-long average.

The Panthers have scored 49 goals this season (3.3 per game) to rank 17th in the league.

The Panthers' 43 total goals allowed (2.9 per game) are the 10th-fewest in the NHL.

Their ninth-best goal differential is +6.

