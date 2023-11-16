Panthers vs. Kings: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 11:46 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Kings (8-3-3) host the Florida Panthers (10-4-1, winners of five straight) at Crypto.com Arena. The matchup on Thursday, November 16 begins at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW.
Panthers vs. Kings Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Kings (-130)
|Panthers (+105)
|6.5
|Kings (-1.5)
Panthers Betting Insights
- The Panthers have been made an underdog six times this season, and won three of those games.
- Florida is 3-3 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +105 or more on the moneyline.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 48.8% chance of victory for the Panthers.
- Florida has played nine games this season with over 6.5 goals.
Panthers vs Kings Additional Info
Panthers vs. Kings Rankings
|Kings Total (Rank)
|Panthers Total (Rank)
|56 (2nd)
|Goals
|49 (17th)
|40 (9th)
|Goals Allowed
|43 (10th)
|11 (14th)
|Power Play Goals
|9 (22nd)
|6 (4th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|12 (17th)
Panthers Advanced Stats
- Over its past 10 games, Florida went 5-5-0 against the spread and 8-1-1 straight up.
- Six of Florida's past 10 outings have gone over the total.
- The Panthers and their opponents have combined to tally an average of 6.4 goals over their last 10 contests, 0.1 less than the 6.5 over/under for this matchup.
- Over the past 10 matchups, Panthers' games have had an average of 8.9 goals, 0.8 more than their season-long average.
- The Panthers have scored 49 goals this season (3.3 per game) to rank 17th in the league.
- The Panthers' 43 total goals allowed (2.9 per game) are the 10th-fewest in the NHL.
- Their ninth-best goal differential is +6.
