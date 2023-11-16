Top Player Prop Bets for Panthers vs. Kings on November 16, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Adrian Kempe, Sam Reinhart and others in the Los Angeles Kings-Florida Panthers matchup at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET.
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Panthers vs. Kings Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Panthers vs. Kings Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers
Sam Reinhart Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)
Reinhart has collected 12 goals and 11 assists in 15 games for Florida, good for 23 points.
Reinhart Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Sharks
|Nov. 14
|1
|1
|2
|3
|vs. Blackhawks
|Nov. 12
|2
|2
|4
|4
|vs. Hurricanes
|Nov. 10
|0
|2
|2
|4
|at Capitals
|Nov. 8
|1
|1
|2
|2
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Nov. 6
|0
|2
|2
|2
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Matthew Tkachuk Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +145)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)
Matthew Tkachuk is a key piece of the offense for Florida with 17 total points this season. He has scored three goals and added 14 assists in 15 games.
Tkachuk Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Sharks
|Nov. 14
|0
|2
|2
|4
|vs. Blackhawks
|Nov. 12
|0
|2
|2
|2
|vs. Hurricanes
|Nov. 10
|1
|1
|2
|2
|at Capitals
|Nov. 8
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Nov. 6
|0
|1
|1
|7
Aleksander Barkov Jr. Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +130)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -149)
Florida's Aleksander Barkov Jr. is among the leaders on the team with 16 total points (six goals and 10 assists).
Barkov Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Sharks
|Nov. 14
|1
|1
|2
|4
|vs. Blackhawks
|Nov. 12
|0
|0
|0
|6
|vs. Hurricanes
|Nov. 10
|1
|1
|2
|5
|at Capitals
|Nov. 8
|1
|1
|2
|1
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Nov. 6
|1
|0
|1
|5
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NHL Props Today: Los Angeles Kings
Adrian Kempe Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -189)
Kempe is one of Los Angeles' top contributors (16 total points), having collected seven goals and nine assists.
Kempe Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Flyers
|Nov. 11
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Penguins
|Nov. 9
|1
|0
|1
|8
|at Golden Knights
|Nov. 8
|1
|1
|2
|6
|at Flyers
|Nov. 4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Senators
|Nov. 2
|0
|2
|2
|7
Kevin Fiala Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)
Kevin Fiala has 14 points (1.0 per game), scoring two goals and adding 12 assists.
Fiala Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Flyers
|Nov. 11
|0
|0
|0
|5
|vs. Penguins
|Nov. 9
|1
|0
|1
|1
|at Golden Knights
|Nov. 8
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Flyers
|Nov. 4
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Senators
|Nov. 2
|0
|0
|0
|3
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.