Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Adrian Kempe, Sam Reinhart and others in the Los Angeles Kings-Florida Panthers matchup at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET.

Panthers vs. Kings Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Panthers vs. Kings Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers

Sam Reinhart Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)

Reinhart has collected 12 goals and 11 assists in 15 games for Florida, good for 23 points.

Reinhart Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Sharks Nov. 14 1 1 2 3 vs. Blackhawks Nov. 12 2 2 4 4 vs. Hurricanes Nov. 10 0 2 2 4 at Capitals Nov. 8 1 1 2 2 vs. Blue Jackets Nov. 6 0 2 2 2

Matthew Tkachuk Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +145)

0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

Matthew Tkachuk is a key piece of the offense for Florida with 17 total points this season. He has scored three goals and added 14 assists in 15 games.

Tkachuk Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Sharks Nov. 14 0 2 2 4 vs. Blackhawks Nov. 12 0 2 2 2 vs. Hurricanes Nov. 10 1 1 2 2 at Capitals Nov. 8 0 1 1 1 vs. Blue Jackets Nov. 6 0 1 1 7

Aleksander Barkov Jr. Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -149)

Florida's Aleksander Barkov Jr. is among the leaders on the team with 16 total points (six goals and 10 assists).

Barkov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Sharks Nov. 14 1 1 2 4 vs. Blackhawks Nov. 12 0 0 0 6 vs. Hurricanes Nov. 10 1 1 2 5 at Capitals Nov. 8 1 1 2 1 vs. Blue Jackets Nov. 6 1 0 1 5

NHL Props Today: Los Angeles Kings

Adrian Kempe Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -189)

Kempe is one of Los Angeles' top contributors (16 total points), having collected seven goals and nine assists.

Kempe Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Flyers Nov. 11 1 0 1 3 vs. Penguins Nov. 9 1 0 1 8 at Golden Knights Nov. 8 1 1 2 6 at Flyers Nov. 4 1 0 1 2 at Senators Nov. 2 0 2 2 7

Kevin Fiala Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

Kevin Fiala has 14 points (1.0 per game), scoring two goals and adding 12 assists.

Fiala Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Flyers Nov. 11 0 0 0 5 vs. Penguins Nov. 9 1 0 1 1 at Golden Knights Nov. 8 0 1 1 0 at Flyers Nov. 4 0 0 0 4 at Senators Nov. 2 0 0 0 3

