In the upcoming contest against the Los Angeles Kings, which begins at 10:30 PM ET on Thursday, can we count on Ryan Lomberg to light the lamp for the Florida Panthers? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be considering.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Ryan Lomberg score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Lomberg stats and insights

In two of 15 games this season, Lomberg has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season versus the Kings.

Lomberg has no points on the power play.

He has a 10.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kings defensive stats

The Kings have conceded 40 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks ninth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.2 hits and 12.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Lomberg recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/14/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 7:47 Away W 5-3 11/12/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 9:13 Home W 4-3 11/10/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 7:49 Home W 5-2 11/8/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 7:11 Away W 4-3 OT 11/6/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 9:38 Home W 5-4 OT 11/4/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 9:20 Away L 5-2 11/2/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 8:18 Away W 2-0 10/30/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 13:42 Away L 3-2 OT 10/28/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 15:12 Home W 3-2 10/24/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 13:45 Home W 3-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Panthers vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW

ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.