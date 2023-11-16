Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Saint Johns County Today - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 5:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school basketball action in Saint Johns County, Florida today, and information on how to watch these games is available right here.
Saint Johns County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Orange Park High School at Nease HS
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on November 16
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Ponte Vedra HS
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 16
- Location: Ponte Vedra, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
