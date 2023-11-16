When the Florida Panthers square off against the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, will Sam Bennett light the lamp? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Sam Bennett score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Bennett 2022-23 stats and insights

In 14 of 63 games last season, Bennett scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

On the power play, he scored four goals while picking up five assists.

Bennett averaged 2.4 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 8.3%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kings 2022-23 defensive stats

The Kings conceded 254 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 16th in league play in goals against.

The Kings secured three shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 21.2 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Panthers vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW

ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.