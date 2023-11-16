The Florida Panthers, Sam Bennett included, will meet the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET. Looking to bet on Bennett's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Sam Bennett vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW

0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Bennett Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Bennett averaged 13:32 of ice time last season, with a plus-minus rating of +5.

He scored a goal in a game 14 times last season over 63 games played, with multiple goals in two games.

Bennett had an assist in 16 games last season out of 63 games played, including multiple assists six times.

He has an implied probability of 46.5% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 31.2% of Bennett going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Bennett Stats vs. the Kings

The Kings have conceded 40 goals in total (2.9 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+16) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

