Can we anticipate Sam Reinhart scoring a goal when the Florida Panthers clash with the Los Angeles Kings at 10:30 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will Sam Reinhart score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +170 (Bet $10 to win $17.00 if he scores a goal)

Reinhart stats and insights

  • In nine of 15 games this season, Reinhart has scored -- and three times he scored multiple goals.
  • He has not faced the Kings yet this season.
  • On the power play he has five goals, plus one assist.
  • Reinhart averages 3.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 24.5%.

Kings defensive stats

  • On defense, the Kings are one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 40 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks ninth.
  • So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.2 hits and 12.4 blocked shots per game.

Reinhart recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/14/2023 Sharks 2 1 1 19:03 Away W 5-3
11/12/2023 Blackhawks 4 2 2 18:51 Home W 4-3
11/10/2023 Hurricanes 2 0 2 19:44 Home W 5-2
11/8/2023 Capitals 2 1 1 19:02 Away W 4-3 OT
11/6/2023 Blue Jackets 2 0 2 21:03 Home W 5-4 OT
11/4/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 23:20 Away L 5-2
11/2/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 21:27 Away W 2-0
10/30/2023 Bruins 2 1 1 22:29 Away L 3-2 OT
10/28/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 19:58 Home W 3-2
10/24/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 19:56 Home W 3-1

Panthers vs. Kings game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

