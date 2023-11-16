The Florida Panthers, with Sam Reinhart, are in action Thursday against the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena, with the puck dropping at 10:30 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Reinhart's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Sam Reinhart vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Reinhart Season Stats Insights

Reinhart's plus-minus this season, in 20:46 per game on the ice, is +11.

In nine of 15 games this season, Reinhart has scored a goal, with three of those games resulting in multiple goals.

In 11 of 15 games this season, Reinhart has registered a point, and 10 of those games included multiple points.

In eight of 15 games this season, Reinhart has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

Reinhart's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 58.8% that he goes over.

There is a 39.2% chance of Reinhart having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Reinhart Stats vs. the Kings

On defense, the Kings are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 40 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks ninth.

The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +16.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 15 Games 2 23 Points 1 12 Goals 0 11 Assists 1

