Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Sarasota County, Florida today. Information on how to watch all of the action can be located below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Sarasota County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Plantation High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 16

7:00 PM ET on November 16 Location: Plantation, FL

Plantation, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

South Plantation High School at Western High School