The UCF Knights (1-1) play the CSU Fullerton Titans (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

UCF vs. CSU Fullerton Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida TV: ESPN+

UCF Stats Insights

The Knights made 42.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.2 percentage points higher than the Titans allowed to their opponents (41.6%).

UCF went 12-7 when it shot better than 41.6% from the field.

The Titans ranked 241st in rebounding in college basketball. The Knights finished 201st.

Last year, the 71.5 points per game the Knights put up were 6.4 more points than the Titans allowed (65.1).

UCF went 13-8 last season when scoring more than 65.1 points.

UCF Home & Away Comparison

UCF posted 77.2 points per game when playing at home last season. On the road, it averaged 65.4 points per contest.

The Knights allowed 65.9 points per game in home games, compared to 65.2 when playing on the road.

At home, UCF drained 1.7 more treys per game (9.2) than in road games (7.5). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (38.0%) compared to on the road (30.4%).

UCF Upcoming Schedule