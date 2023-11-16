The UCF Knights (1-1) play the CSU Fullerton Titans (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

UCF vs. CSU Fullerton Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

UCF Stats Insights

  • The Knights made 42.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.2 percentage points higher than the Titans allowed to their opponents (41.6%).
  • UCF went 12-7 when it shot better than 41.6% from the field.
  • The Titans ranked 241st in rebounding in college basketball. The Knights finished 201st.
  • Last year, the 71.5 points per game the Knights put up were 6.4 more points than the Titans allowed (65.1).
  • UCF went 13-8 last season when scoring more than 65.1 points.

UCF Home & Away Comparison

  • UCF posted 77.2 points per game when playing at home last season. On the road, it averaged 65.4 points per contest.
  • The Knights allowed 65.9 points per game in home games, compared to 65.2 when playing on the road.
  • At home, UCF drained 1.7 more treys per game (9.2) than in road games (7.5). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (38.0%) compared to on the road (30.4%).

UCF Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Florida International W 85-62 Addition Financial Arena
11/10/2023 @ Miami (FL) L 88-72 Watsco Center
11/16/2023 CSU Fullerton - Addition Financial Arena
11/19/2023 South Dakota State - Flagler Gymnasium
11/26/2023 Stetson - Addition Financial Arena

