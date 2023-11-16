How to Watch UCF vs. CSU Fullerton on TV or Live Stream - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 1:42 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The UCF Knights (1-1) play the CSU Fullerton Titans (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
UCF vs. CSU Fullerton Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other Big 12 Games
UCF Stats Insights
- The Knights made 42.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.2 percentage points higher than the Titans allowed to their opponents (41.6%).
- UCF went 12-7 when it shot better than 41.6% from the field.
- The Titans ranked 241st in rebounding in college basketball. The Knights finished 201st.
- Last year, the 71.5 points per game the Knights put up were 6.4 more points than the Titans allowed (65.1).
- UCF went 13-8 last season when scoring more than 65.1 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
UCF Home & Away Comparison
- UCF posted 77.2 points per game when playing at home last season. On the road, it averaged 65.4 points per contest.
- The Knights allowed 65.9 points per game in home games, compared to 65.2 when playing on the road.
- At home, UCF drained 1.7 more treys per game (9.2) than in road games (7.5). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (38.0%) compared to on the road (30.4%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UCF Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Florida International
|W 85-62
|Addition Financial Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ Miami (FL)
|L 88-72
|Watsco Center
|11/16/2023
|CSU Fullerton
|-
|Addition Financial Arena
|11/19/2023
|South Dakota State
|-
|Flagler Gymnasium
|11/26/2023
|Stetson
|-
|Addition Financial Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.