Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Walton County Today - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Walton County, Florida, then there is some important info you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Walton County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Paxton School at Deane Bozeman High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Graceville, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Freeport High School at Wakulla High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Altha, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.