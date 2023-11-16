Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Washington County Today - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
In Washington County, Florida, there are interesting high school basketball matchups on the calendar today. Information on how to stream them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Washington County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Vernon High School at Ponce de Leon HS
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Ponce de Leon, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.