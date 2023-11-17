Can we count on Aleksander Barkov Jr. scoring a goal when the Florida Panthers take on the Anaheim Ducks at 10:00 PM ET on Friday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will Aleksander Barkov Jr. score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a goal)

Barkov stats and insights

  • Barkov has scored in six of 15 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not played against the Ducks yet this season.
  • Barkov has picked up three assists on the power play.
  • Barkov's shooting percentage is 12.8%, and he averages 2.9 shots per game.

Ducks defensive stats

  • The Ducks are 17th in goals allowed, giving up 51 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Ducks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19.2 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Barkov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/16/2023 Kings 1 0 1 24:28 Away L 2-1
11/14/2023 Sharks 2 1 1 18:05 Away W 5-3
11/12/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 19:00 Home W 4-3
11/10/2023 Hurricanes 2 1 1 18:31 Home W 5-2
11/8/2023 Capitals 2 1 1 18:48 Away W 4-3 OT
11/6/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 19:41 Home W 5-4 OT
11/4/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 20:21 Away L 5-2
11/2/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 21:43 Away W 2-0
10/30/2023 Bruins 2 1 1 22:23 Away L 3-2 OT
10/28/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 20:12 Home W 3-2

Panthers vs. Ducks game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

