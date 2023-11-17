Aleksander Barkov Jr. and the Florida Panthers will face the Anaheim Ducks at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. Prop bets for Barkov in that upcoming Panthers-Ducks game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Aleksander Barkov Jr. vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW

ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -208)

0.5 points (Over odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Barkov Season Stats Insights

In 15 games this season, Barkov has a plus-minus rating of +14, while averaging 19:17 on the ice per game.

Barkov has a goal in six games this season through 15 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In 11 of 15 games this year, Barkov has registered a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

Barkov has an assist in 10 of 15 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Barkov's implied probability to go over his point total is 67.5% based on the odds.

Barkov has an implied probability of 48.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Barkov Stats vs. the Ducks

On defense, the Ducks are allowing 51 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 17th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 19th-ranked goal differential (-2).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 15 Games 2 17 Points 0 6 Goals 0 11 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.