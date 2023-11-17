Anton Lundell will be in action when the Florida Panthers and Anaheim Ducks play on Friday at Honda Center, beginning at 10:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Lundell's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Anton Lundell vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW

ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lundell Season Stats Insights

Lundell has averaged 15:27 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +1).

In one of 16 games this year, Lundell has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

In six of 16 games this season, Lundell has recorded a point, but he has no games yet with multiple points.

Lundell has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in five of 16 games played.

The implied probability that Lundell goes over his points prop total is 42.6%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Lundell going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 29.4%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Lundell Stats vs. the Ducks

On the defensive side, the Ducks are conceding 51 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 17th in the league.

The team's -2 goal differential ranks 19th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 16 Games 2 6 Points 2 1 Goals 0 5 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.