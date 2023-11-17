Big 12 Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Friday, November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 8:26 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Texas A&M-Commerce Lions versus the Texas Tech Red Raiders is the only game on Friday's college basketball slate that features a Big 12 team on the court.
Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Big 12 Women's Basketball Game Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Texas A&M-Commerce Lions at Texas Tech Red Raiders
|7:00 PM ET, Friday, November 17
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
Follow Big 12 games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.