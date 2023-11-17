If you're wondering how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Broward County, Florida, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are outlined below.

Broward County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

J P Taravella High School at Blanche Ely High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on November 17

4:00 PM ET on November 17 Location: Pompano Beach, FL

Pompano Beach, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Monarch High School at Coconut Creek High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on November 17

5:00 PM ET on November 17 Location: Coconut Creek, FL

Coconut Creek, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Stranahan High School at Cardinal Gibbons High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on November 17

5:30 PM ET on November 17 Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL

Fort Lauderdale, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Boyd Anderson High School at Stoneman Douglas High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 17

7:00 PM ET on November 17 Location: Parkland, FL

Parkland, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Deerfield Beach High School at Miramar High School

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on November 17

8:00 PM ET on November 17 Location: Miramar, FL

Miramar, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Coral Springs High School