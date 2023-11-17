Can we count on Carter Verhaeghe scoring a goal when the Florida Panthers play the Anaheim Ducks at 10:00 PM ET on Friday? To help you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Carter Verhaeghe score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +170 (Bet $10 to win $17.00 if he scores a goal)

Verhaeghe stats and insights

  • In seven of 16 games this season, Verhaeghe has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Ducks.
  • He has two goals on the power play, and also two assists.
  • He takes 3.3 shots per game, and converts 13.2% of them.

Ducks defensive stats

  • The Ducks have conceded 51 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 17th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Ducks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19.2 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Verhaeghe recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/16/2023 Kings 1 0 1 21:26 Away L 2-1
11/14/2023 Sharks 2 1 1 17:09 Away W 5-3
11/12/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 17:44 Home W 4-3
11/10/2023 Hurricanes 2 1 1 15:56 Home W 5-2
11/8/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 17:49 Away W 4-3 OT
11/6/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 19:23 Home W 5-4 OT
11/4/2023 Blackhawks 2 0 2 19:29 Away L 5-2
11/2/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 16:10 Away W 2-0
10/30/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 20:03 Away L 3-2 OT
10/28/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 16:48 Home W 3-2

Panthers vs. Ducks game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

