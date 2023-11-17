Will Carter Verhaeghe Score a Goal Against the Ducks on November 17?
Can we count on Carter Verhaeghe scoring a goal when the Florida Panthers play the Anaheim Ducks at 10:00 PM ET on Friday? To help you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Carter Verhaeghe score a goal against the Ducks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +170 (Bet $10 to win $17.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Verhaeghe stats and insights
- In seven of 16 games this season, Verhaeghe has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Ducks.
- He has two goals on the power play, and also two assists.
- He takes 3.3 shots per game, and converts 13.2% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Ducks defensive stats
- The Ducks have conceded 51 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 17th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Ducks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19.2 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Verhaeghe recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/16/2023
|Kings
|1
|0
|1
|21:26
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/14/2023
|Sharks
|2
|1
|1
|17:09
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|17:44
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/10/2023
|Hurricanes
|2
|1
|1
|15:56
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/8/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|17:49
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/6/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|1
|0
|19:23
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|11/4/2023
|Blackhawks
|2
|0
|2
|19:29
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/2/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|16:10
|Away
|W 2-0
|10/30/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|20:03
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|10/28/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|16:48
|Home
|W 3-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Panthers vs. Ducks game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 17, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.