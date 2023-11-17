Carter Verhaeghe and the Florida Panthers will play on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Anaheim Ducks. Thinking about a wager on Verhaeghe in the Panthers-Ducks matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Carter Verhaeghe vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW

0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Verhaeghe Season Stats Insights

In 16 games this season, Verhaeghe has averaged 18:13 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +1.

Verhaeghe has a goal in seven games this season through 16 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Verhaeghe has a point in 10 of 16 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

In five of 16 games this year, Verhaeghe has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability is 60.6% that Verhaeghe hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

The implied probability of Verhaeghe going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 39.2%.

Verhaeghe Stats vs. the Ducks

The Ducks have given up 51 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 17th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 19th-ranked goal differential (-2).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 16 Games 2 13 Points 3 7 Goals 2 6 Assists 1

