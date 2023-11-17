If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in Collier County, Florida, then there is some important info you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.

Collier County, Florida High School Football Games This Week

Immokalee High School at Venice High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 17

7:00 PM ET on November 17 Location: Venice, FL

Venice, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Dunbar High School at Golden Gate High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17

7:30 PM ET on November 17 Location: Naples, FL

Naples, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Port Charlotte HS at Naples High School