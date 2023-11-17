Will Dmitry Kulikov Score a Goal Against the Ducks on November 17?
Can we expect Dmitry Kulikov scoring a goal when the Florida Panthers match up against the Anaheim Ducks at 10:00 PM ET on Friday? To assist you with your bets, check out the stats and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Dmitry Kulikov score a goal against the Ducks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Kulikov stats and insights
- Kulikov is yet to score through 16 games this season.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Ducks.
- Kulikov has zero points on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Ducks defensive stats
- The Ducks are 17th in goals allowed, giving up 51 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 19.2 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Kulikov recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/16/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|17:51
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/14/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|23:12
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|19:47
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/10/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|22:33
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/8/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|21:59
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/6/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|21:29
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|11/4/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|20:23
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/2/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|18:39
|Away
|W 2-0
|10/30/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|16:34
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|10/28/2023
|Kraken
|2
|0
|2
|18:48
|Home
|W 3-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Panthers vs. Ducks game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 17, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.