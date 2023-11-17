Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Duval County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 7:42 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Duval County, Florida, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Duval County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Christ's Church Academy High School at Warner Christian Academy
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: South Daytona, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.