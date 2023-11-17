Will Eetu Luostarinen Score a Goal Against the Ducks on November 17?
For those wanting to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Florida Panthers and the Anaheim Ducks on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, is Eetu Luostarinen a player who is likely find the back of the net? We break it all down in the piece below.
Will Eetu Luostarinen score a goal against the Ducks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)
Luostarinen stats and insights
- Luostarinen is yet to score through 16 games this season.
- He has not faced the Ducks yet this season.
- Luostarinen has zero points on the power play.
Ducks defensive stats
- The Ducks have given up 51 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 17th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 19.2 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.
Luostarinen recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/16/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|12:10
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/14/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|16:30
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|15:30
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/10/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|16:34
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/8/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|14:05
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/6/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|16:52
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|11/4/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|15:22
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/2/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|15:13
|Away
|W 2-0
|10/30/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|13:25
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|10/28/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|17:14
|Home
|W 3-2
Panthers vs. Ducks game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 17, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
