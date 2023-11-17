Will Evan Rodrigues Score a Goal Against the Ducks on November 17?
Can we expect Evan Rodrigues lighting the lamp when the Florida Panthers clash with the Anaheim Ducks at 10:00 PM ET on Friday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.
Will Evan Rodrigues score a goal against the Ducks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)
Rodrigues stats and insights
- Rodrigues has scored in two of 16 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- This is his first game of the season against the Ducks.
- Rodrigues has picked up two assists on the power play.
- Rodrigues averages 2.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.7%.
Ducks defensive stats
- The Ducks have conceded 51 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 17th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 19.2 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.
Rodrigues recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/16/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|17:19
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/14/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|18:46
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Blackhawks
|2
|0
|2
|14:04
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/10/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|16:18
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/8/2023
|Capitals
|2
|1
|1
|18:01
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/6/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|17:39
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|11/4/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|14:43
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/2/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|16:25
|Away
|W 2-0
|10/30/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|21:08
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|10/28/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|18:23
|Home
|W 3-2
Panthers vs. Ducks game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 17, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
