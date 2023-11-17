The Florida Panthers, Evan Rodrigues among them, face the Anaheim Ducks on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, at Honda Center. Looking to bet on Rodrigues' props? Here is some information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Evan Rodrigues vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW

ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rodrigues Season Stats Insights

Rodrigues has averaged 17:48 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +9).

Rodrigues has recorded two games with a goal scored this year though 16 games played, including multiple goals once.

Rodrigues has a point in seven of 16 games this year, with multiple points in four of them.

Rodrigues has an assist in seven of 16 games this season, with multiple assists on three occasions.

The implied probability that Rodrigues goes over his points over/under is 51.2%, based on the odds.

There is a 36.4% chance of Rodrigues having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Rodrigues Stats vs. the Ducks

The Ducks are 17th in goals allowed, conceding 51 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 19th-ranked goal differential (-2).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 16 Games 3 13 Points 2 3 Goals 0 10 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.