How to Watch FGCU vs. Missouri State on TV or Live Stream - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 2:16 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (1-2) face the Missouri State Bears (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 on ESPN+.
FGCU vs. Missouri State Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
FGCU Stats Insights
- The Eagles made 43.7% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.3 percentage points higher than the Bears allowed to their opponents (42.4%).
- FGCU had a 12-8 straight-up record in games it shot better than 42.4% from the field.
- The Eagles were the 178th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Bears finished 134th.
- Last year, the Eagles averaged 8.1 more points per game (71.3) than the Bears gave up (63.2).
- FGCU went 15-8 last season when scoring more than 63.2 points.
FGCU Home & Away Comparison
- FGCU put up 77.8 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 66.1 points per game in away games, a difference of 11.7 points per contest.
- Defensively the Eagles played better in home games last year, giving up 70.5 points per game, compared to 71.0 away from home.
- When it comes to three-pointers, FGCU performed better when playing at home last season, sinking 10.5 threes per game with a 38.6% three-point percentage, compared to 8.1 threes per game and a 33.2% three-point percentage in road games.
FGCU Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|@ Indiana
|L 69-63
|Assembly Hall
|11/10/2023
|Ave Maria
|W 80-71
|Alico Arena
|11/13/2023
|@ Pittsburgh
|L 86-74
|Petersen Events Center
|11/17/2023
|Missouri State
|-
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/25/2023
|UNC Wilmington
|-
|Alico Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Florida International
|-
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
