The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (1-2) face the Missouri State Bears (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 on ESPN+.

FGCU vs. Missouri State Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands

Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands TV: ESPN+

FGCU Stats Insights

The Eagles made 43.7% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.3 percentage points higher than the Bears allowed to their opponents (42.4%).

FGCU had a 12-8 straight-up record in games it shot better than 42.4% from the field.

The Eagles were the 178th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Bears finished 134th.

Last year, the Eagles averaged 8.1 more points per game (71.3) than the Bears gave up (63.2).

FGCU went 15-8 last season when scoring more than 63.2 points.

FGCU Home & Away Comparison

FGCU put up 77.8 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 66.1 points per game in away games, a difference of 11.7 points per contest.

Defensively the Eagles played better in home games last year, giving up 70.5 points per game, compared to 71.0 away from home.

When it comes to three-pointers, FGCU performed better when playing at home last season, sinking 10.5 threes per game with a 38.6% three-point percentage, compared to 8.1 threes per game and a 33.2% three-point percentage in road games.

