The Chicago State Cougars (0-4) will try to break a four-game losing stretch when visiting the Florida Atlantic Owls (1-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at FAU Arena. This contest is at 8:00 PM ET.

Florida Atlantic Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Florida Atlantic vs. Chicago State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Cougars scored 6.4 fewer points per game last year (60.5) than the Owls allowed (66.9).
  • Chicago State had a 6-1 record last season when giving up fewer than 64.8 points.
  • Last year, the 64.8 points per game the Owls put up were 15.2 fewer points than the Cougars gave up (80).
  • When Florida Atlantic totaled more than 80 points last season, it went 2-0.

Florida Atlantic Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/9/2023 @ Mercer L 70-62 Hawkins Arena
11/13/2023 @ North Florida W 84-75 UNF Arena
11/17/2023 Chicago State - FAU Arena
11/20/2023 Stetson - FAU Arena
11/25/2023 @ Kennesaw State - KSU Convocation Center

