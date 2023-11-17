How to Watch the Florida Atlantic vs. Chicago State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 2:56 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The Chicago State Cougars (0-4) will try to break a four-game losing stretch when visiting the Florida Atlantic Owls (1-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at FAU Arena. This contest is at 8:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to see our score picks!
Florida Atlantic Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Florida Atlantic vs. Chicago State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Cougars scored 6.4 fewer points per game last year (60.5) than the Owls allowed (66.9).
- Chicago State had a 6-1 record last season when giving up fewer than 64.8 points.
- Last year, the 64.8 points per game the Owls put up were 15.2 fewer points than the Cougars gave up (80).
- When Florida Atlantic totaled more than 80 points last season, it went 2-0.
Florida Atlantic Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/9/2023
|@ Mercer
|L 70-62
|Hawkins Arena
|11/13/2023
|@ North Florida
|W 84-75
|UNF Arena
|11/17/2023
|Chicago State
|-
|FAU Arena
|11/20/2023
|Stetson
|-
|FAU Arena
|11/25/2023
|@ Kennesaw State
|-
|KSU Convocation Center
