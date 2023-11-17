The Florida Gators (2-1) hit the court against the Florida State Seminoles (2-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 on SEC Network.

Florida vs. Florida State Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida
  • TV: SECN
How to Watch Other SEC Games

Florida Stats Insights

  • The Gators shot 43.6% from the field last season, 1.8 percentage points lower than the 45.4% the Seminoles allowed to opponents.
  • Florida had a 12-3 straight-up record in games it shot better than 45.4% from the field.
  • The Seminoles ranked 327th in rebounding in college basketball. The Gators finished 171st.
  • Last year, the Gators averaged 71.2 points per game, five fewer points than the 76.2 the Seminoles allowed.
  • When Florida totaled more than 76.2 points last season, it went 11-2.

Florida Home & Away Comparison

  • Florida posted 75.9 points per game at home last year, compared to 64.9 points per game in away games, a difference of 11 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Gators played better in home games last year, ceding 67.1 points per game, compared to 69.9 on the road.
  • Florida made 7.6 treys per game with a 37.1% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 2.2 more threes and 11.4% points better than it averaged in road games (5.4 threes per game, 25.7% three-point percentage).

Florida Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Loyola (MD) W 93-73 Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
11/10/2023 Virginia L 73-70 Spectrum Center
11/14/2023 Florida A&M W 89-68 Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
11/17/2023 Florida State - Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
11/22/2023 Pittsburgh - Barclays Center
11/29/2023 @ Wake Forest - Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum

