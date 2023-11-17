The Florida Gators (2-1) take on the Florida State Seminoles (2-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Florida vs. Florida State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Florida State vs. Florida Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida

How to Watch on TV: SEC Network

Florida State vs. Florida Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Florida Moneyline Florida State Moneyline BetMGM Florida (-7.5) 159.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Florida (-7.5) 159.5 -350 +275 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Florida State vs. Florida Betting Trends (2022-23)

Florida State put together a 10-17-0 ATS record last season.

The Seminoles were an underdog by 7.5 points or more 10 times last season, and covered the spread in four of those games.

Florida compiled a 14-14-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, 16 Gators games went over the point total.

Florida State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +20000

+20000 Florida State ranks 65th in the country in terms of national championship odds (+20000). However, our computer rankings are much less positive, ranking the team 135th, a difference of 70 spots.

The implied probability of Florida State winning the national championship, based on its +20000 moneyline odds, is 0.5%.

