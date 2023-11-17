Friday's contest between the Florida Gators (2-1) and the Florida State Seminoles (2-0) at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center has a projected final score of 83-75 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Florida squad coming out on top. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 17.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Florida State vs. Florida Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Where: Gainesville, Florida

Gainesville, Florida Venue: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center

Florida State vs. Florida Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida 83, Florida State 75

Spread & Total Prediction for Florida State vs. Florida

Computer Predicted Spread: Florida (-7.8)

Florida (-7.8) Computer Predicted Total: 158.2

Florida State Performance Insights

Florida State averaged 69.3 points per game (235th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while giving up 76.2 points per contest (330th-ranked).

The Seminoles grabbed 28.6 boards per game (327th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing 32.6 rebounds per contest (281st-ranked).

Last season Florida State ranked 150th in college basketball in assists, delivering 13.4 per game.

With 11.6 turnovers per game, the Seminoles ranked 152nd in the country. They forced 11.5 turnovers per contest, which ranked 212th in college basketball.

Last year the Seminoles sank 6.5 threes per game (274th-ranked in college basketball) and shot 33.0% (240th-ranked) from three-point land.

When it came to threes, Florida State came up short defensively, as it ranked 12th-worst in college basketball in treys allowed (9.1 per game) and 11th-worst in three-point percentage allowed (37.6%).

Florida State attempted 37.7 two-pointers per game last year, which accounted for 65.6% of the shots it took (and 73.9% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 19.8 threes per contest, which were 34.4% of its shots (and 26.1% of the team's buckets).

